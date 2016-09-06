Prevalence of HIV, HBV and HCV among street and labour children in Tehran, Iran
- Maryam Foroughi1,
- Saeedeh Moayedi-Nia1,
- Alireza Shoghli2,
- Saeed Bayanolhagh1,
- Abbas Sedaghat3,
- Mansoor Mohajeri2,
- Seyed Noraldin Mousavinasab2,
- Minoo Mohraz1
- 1Iranian Research Center for HIV/AIDS, Iranian Institute for Reduction of High-Risk Behaviors, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, The Islamic Republic of Iran
- 2Zanjan University of Medical Sciences, Zanjan, The Islamic Republic of Iran
- 3Center for Disease Control (CDC) of Iran, Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Tehran, The Islamic Republic of Iran
- Correspondence to Minoo Mohraz, Department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Iranian Research Center for HIV/AIDS, Keshavarz Blvd., Imam Khomeini Hospital, Tehran 1419733114, The Islamic Republic of Iran; minoomohraz{at}ams.ac.ir
- Received 23 January 2016
- Revised 18 July 2016
- Accepted 20 August 2016
- Published Online First 6 September 2016
Abstract
Objectives The existence of street and working children in Iran is undeniable. The precarious conditions of these children (including disrupted family, poverty, high prevalence of crime among relatives, family members and peers) cause social harm and high-risk behaviours, including drug addiction, selling sex or having sex with adolescents or peers. Here we explore the HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C status of street and working children in Tehran.
Methods One thousand street and labour children, aged 10–18 years, were recruited by using the time-location sampling method, and semistructured questionnaires were used to find demographic information and information on HIV/AIDS-related high-risk sexual behaviours. Blood samples were collected from children, with use of the dried blood sampling method.
Results 4.5% of children were HIV infected, 1.7% were infected with hepatitis B virus and 2.6% were infected with hepatitis C virus (HCV). Having parents who used drug, infected with HCV and having experience in trading sex significantly increased the likelihood of getting HIV among the street children of Tehran.
Conclusion HIV prevalence among street children is much higher than general population (<0.1%), and in fact ,the rate of positivity comes close to that among female sex workers in Iran. These findings must be an alarm for HIV policymakers to consider immediate and special interventions for this at-risk group.