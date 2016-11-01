Self-administered interventions for anogenital warts in immunocompetent patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Abstract

Background Anogenital warts (AGWs, condylomata acuminata) are among the most common STIs and may severely impact quality of life (QoL). Available treatment options are characterised by a high proportion of non-responders and recurrences.

Objective To systematically review and meta-analyse the available evidence from randomised controlled trials (RCTs) on topical treatments for AGWs considering short-term and long-term efficacy, effects on QoL and adverse events (AE).

Methods A comprehensive literature search was performed in Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Embase and MEDLINE. Included studies were evaluated with the Cochrane Collaboration's risk of bias tool. The confidence in the pooled effect estimates was evaluated according to the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach and categorised as ‘very low’, ‘low’, ‘moderate’ or ‘high’.

Results Eighteen RCTs met the inclusion criteria. Regarding complete clearance (CC), imiquimod 3.75% and 5% cream, podophyllotoxin 0.5% solution and gel and polyphenon E 10% and 15% ointment were superior to placebo. Although more local AE and pain occurred in the actively treated groups, differences regarding dropouts due to AE were not statistically significant. For podophyllotoxin 0.15% cream, no placebo-controlled trials were available; however, in an active-controlled trial, it was inferior to podophyllotoxin 0.5% solution with respect to CC. No significant differences were detected between imiquimod 5% cream and podophyllotoxin 0.5% solution and between polyphenon E 10% and 15% ointment. No data on the influence on health-related QoL were available.