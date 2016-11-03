Self-sampling and self-testing for STIs and HIV: the case for consistent nomenclature
- 1HIV/STI Department, National Infection Service, Public Health England, London, UK
- 2Applied Diagnostic Research and Evaluation Unit, Institute for Infection and Immunity, St George's University of London, London, UK
- Correspondence to Dr Emma M Harding-Esch, HIV/STI Department, National Infection Service, Public Health England, London, UK; Emma.Harding-Esch{at}phe.gov.uk
- Received 12 August 2016
- Accepted 18 August 2016
- Published Online First 3 November 2016
At the recent BASHH Annual Conference, there were numerous presentations referring to home-sampling or testing, oftentimes interchangeably and inconsistently, despite these being distinct methodologies. Furthermore, by specifying ‘home’ as opposed to ‘self’, the sampling or testing is constrained to the home environment. With diagnostic advances enabling modified care pathways, we urge that these terms be used consistently.
The WHO defines HIV self-testing as ‘a process whereby a person who …