Self-sampling and self-testing for STIs and HIV: the case for consistent nomenclature

Emma M Harding-Esch 1 , 2 , Emma Hollis 1 , Hamish Mohammed 1 , John M Saunders 1 1 HIV/STI Department, National Infection Service , Public Health England , London , UK 2 Applied Diagnostic Research and Evaluation Unit , Institute for Infection and Immunity, St George's University of London , London , UK Correspondence to Dr Emma M Harding-Esch, HIV/STI Department, National Infection Service, Public Health England, London, UK; Emma.Harding-Esch{at}phe.gov.uk Received 12 August 2016

At the recent BASHH Annual Conference, there were numerous presentations referring to home-sampling or testing, oftentimes interchangeably and inconsistently, despite these being distinct methodologies. Furthermore, by specifying ‘home’ as opposed to ‘self’, the sampling or testing is constrained to the home environment. With diagnostic advances enabling modified care pathways, we urge that these terms be used consistently.

The WHO defines HIV self-testing as ‘a process whereby a person who …