A double-edged sword: does highly active antiretroviral therapy contribute to syphilis incidence by impairing immunity to Treponema pallidum?
- Michael L Rekart1,
- Wilfred Ndifon2,
- Robert C Brunham3,
- Jonathan Dushoff4,
- Sang Woo Park5,
- Sanjana Rawat6,
- Caroline E Cameron6
- 1School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- 2African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa
- 3Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- 4Department of Biology, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- 5Department of Mathematics and Statistics, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- 6Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
- Received 28 August 2016
- Revised 17 October 2016
- Accepted 29 October 2016
- Published Online First 16 January 2017
Abstract
Background and hypothesis Recently, the world has experienced a rapidly escalating outbreak of infectious syphilis primarily affecting men who have sex with men (MSM); many are taking highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) for HIV-1 infection. The prevailing hypothesis is that HAART availability and effectiveness have led to the perception among both individuals who are HIV-1 infected and those who are uninfected that HIV-1 transmission has become much less likely, and the effects of HIV-1 infection less deadly. This is expected to result in increased sexual risk-taking, especially unprotected anal intercourse, leading to more non-HIV-1 STDs, including gonorrhoea, chlamydia and syphilis. However, syphilis incidence has increased more rapidly than other STDs. We hypothesise that HAART downregulates the innate and acquired immune responses to Treponema pallidum and that this biological explanation plays an important role in the syphilis epidemic.
Methods We performed a literature search and developed a mathematical model of HIV-1 and T. pallidum confection in a population with two risk groups with assortative mixing to explore the consequence on syphilis prevalence of HAART-induced changes in behaviour versus HAART-induced biological effects.
Conclusions and implications Since rising syphilis incidence appears to have outpaced gonorrhoea and chlamydia, predominantly affecting HIV-1 positive MSM, behavioural factors alone may be insufficient to explain the unique, sharp increase in syphilis incidence. HAART agents have the potential to alter the innate and acquired immune responses in ways that may enhance susceptibility to T. pallidum. This raises the possibility that therapeutic and preventative HAART may inadvertently increase the incidence of syphilis, a situation that would have significant and global public health implications. We propose that additional studies investigating the interplay between HAART and enhanced T. pallidum susceptibility are needed. If our hypothesis is correct, HAART should be combined with enhanced patient management including frequent monitoring for pathogens such as T. pallidum.
