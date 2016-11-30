A double-edged sword: does highly active antiretroviral therapy contribute to syphilis incidence by impairing immunity to Treponema pallidum?

Additional studies have reported a significant proportion of new syphilis cases in persons receiving HAART, including 32.7% of all 1089 new syphilis cases in France from 2000 to 2003 and 71% of the 502 cases who knew their HIV-1 positive status. 9 Among 104 early syphilis and 36 late or indeterminate latent syphilis cases in a Malaga study from 2004 to 2011, 65 of 85 (76.4%) with prior known HIV-1 infection were taking HAART. 10 A retrospective, descriptive study at the University of Alabama found 40 incident syphilis cases from 2004 to 2007 in 1544 patients who were HIV-1 positive. 11 Two-thirds were receiving HAART when syphilis was diagnosed including all five patients with primary syphilis. The proportion of the entire cohort on HAART was not reported. Among 3448 patients followed in a Parisian Hospital Infectious Disease Service from January 2000 to December 2002, 48 of 71 (67.6%) patients with a new diagnosis of syphilis were taking HAART. 12 For BC, over 8000 males have tested HIV-1 positive, and HAART usage in MSM is more than 80%. 1 , 6 However, the percentage taking HAART when syphilis was diagnosed is unknown.

Because HAART stimulates and supports immune system recovery from HIV-1-related immunosuppression, one might expect HAART to be associated with declining infection rates for most pathogenic organisms. However, several studies support the hypothesis that HAART may be associated with syphilis acquisition. Receiving HAART (adjusted HR=1.81 (95% CI 1.25 to 2.62, p<0.002)), older age and MSM status were independent risk factors for syphilis seroconversion by multivariate logistic regression analysis in 1010 people who were infected with HIV in Northeast China from 2009 to 2013. 7 Using Poisson regression analysis, Park and coauthors 8 found that the period-specific incidence rate of early syphilis in 539 patients receiving HAART in Korea significantly increased in proportion to the years after starting HAART (p<0.001). These two studies were conducted in stable cohorts but they did not control for specific sexual risk behaviours.

First-line highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) regimens may comprise (1) two nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), commonly tenofovir (TDF) and emtricitabine (FTC) or lamivudine (3TC), plus a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), commonly efavirenz, (2) two NRTIs and an integrase strand-transfer inhibitor (InSTI) or (3) two NRTIs and a boosted protease inhibitor (PI). PIs, InSTIs and fusion/entry inhibitors are used as second-line and third-line alternative agents. In BC, 86.1% of patients take two NRTIs with a boosted PI (34%), NNRTI (30%), InSTI (19%) or fusion/entry inhibitor (1%). 6 Common NRTIs include TDF (64%), FTC (59%) and 3TC (40%). An additional 11% (741 patients) take InSTIs in other HAART combinations. In total, 30% (2056) take InSTIs. HAART usage has grown steadily including a 288% increase in InSTI usage from 2010 to 2015 (530–2056 patients).

Behavioural change

One explanation for high rates of syphilis in MSM is increased risky sex, often in the context of optimistic risk perception. Similarly, any association between syphilis and HAART might be a surrogate marker for risky sex in individuals treated with HAART rather than an effect of HAART itself. Seroadaptive behaviours to prevent HIV-1 transmission, such as serosorting (ie, selective unprotected sex with partners of the same HIV status), have also been implicated in increasing STD incidence including syphilis.13 What then is the evidence for HIV-1 treatment optimism and behavioural change in MSM and persons on HAART?

Several studies support treatment optimism including a 2013 literature review, which concluded that quantitative studies were ‘largely in support’ of an association between optimistic beliefs and HIV-1 transmission risk.14 However, other studies have shown no change or decreased risky behaviour and/or no lessening of risk perception, as discussed later in this section.

Many HIV-1-infected MSM believe they have a responsibility to protect their sex partners,15 and many eliminate or reduce HIV-1 transmission behaviours after HIV-1 diagnosis. A 2005 US meta-analysis concluded that high-risk sexual behaviour with partners who were HIV-1 negative was significantly reduced (68%, 95% CI 59% to 76%, p<0.001) after HIV-1 diagnosis.16 Persson used the Swiss Consensus Statement that people on effective HIV-1 treatment cannot transmit HIV-1 as a surrogate for HIV-1 treatment optimism in interviews of HIV-1 discordant couples. Participants were highly sceptical of the Statement's prevention message and not one described it as having any direct relevance to their sexual decision making.17

Much of the HIV-1 treatment optimism literature focuses on behavioural change in persons on HAART and subsequent to HAART initiation. In 512 patients receiving HAART in Bangkok, unprotected sex risk was found in only 27 patients (5%) and multivariate analysis showed no association with beliefs about HIV-1 transmission while taking HAART.18 A 2009 meta-analysis of unprotected anal intercourse (UAI) among HIV-1 diagnosed US MSM found no association with HAART15 and a cross-sectional study of 420 London men who were HIV-1 positive showed that men on HAART had fewer sexual partners and less UAI.19 Among 456 HIV-1 positive US MSM, Remien et al20 found no increased sexual risk behaviour and substantial ongoing perception of HIV-1 transmission risk while on HAART. Using data from a prospective behavioural study nested in a randomised controlled trial of early HAART (Temprano), Jean et al21 found significant decreases over 24 months in sexual activity (OR 0.72, 95% CI 0.57 to 0.92), multiple partnerships (OR 0.57, 95% CI 0.41 to 0.79), unprotected sex (OR 0.59, 95% CI 0.47 to 0.75) and risky sex (OR 0.58, 95% CI 0.45 to 0.76).

We could find only one study that found a link between increasing syphilis incidence and seroadaptive behaviours such as serosorting in individuals treated with HAART with unsuppressed viral load, but this would not explain rising syphilis incidence out-of-proportion to other STDs.13

Some studies have implicated core groups in this syphilis outbreak,22 while other studies have shown little or no significant increase in risky sex, number of contacts or concurrency among core group members. In a retrospective study of syphilis among MSM in San Francisco, number of sex partners, illicit substance use, partner meeting venues and commercial sex were not associated with repeat syphilis infection.4 In the Alabama, Bangkok and Temprano cohorts referenced earlier, similar core group characteristics were not associated with incident syphilis, unprotected sex risk or multiple partnerships, respectively.11 ,18 ,21 Finally, a mathematical model of behaviour in a core group predicted a transient spike in unprotected sex that was counteracted by other pathways on longer timescales, leading to lower rates of unprotected sex on the whole.23

Modelling studies conducted herein to test our hypothesis are in support of both behavioural change and HAART treatment being able to increase syphilis prevalence, with the combined effect being more than additive (figure 1). Specifically, we developed a mathematical model of HIV-1 and Treponema pallidum coinfection in a population with two risk groups and assortative mixing between groups. Susceptible individuals acquire infection from a partner who is infected with a fixed probability per sexual encounter. In the case of HIV-1, the infection probability is lower if the partner who is HIV-1 positive is on HAART versus untreated, but it is higher if the partner who is either HIV-1 negative or HIV-1 positive is already infected with T. pallidum versus uninfected. Individuals who are infected receive treatment at a constant rate dependent on the pathogen. Individuals lose their treated status at a disease-dependent rate. Individuals infected with HIV-1 have a disease-imposed mortality rate that is lower for individuals on HAART.

Figure 1 A susceptible-infective-treated model of HIV-1 and Treponema pallidum epidemiology predicts that both highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) and behavioural change substantially boost syphilis prevalence above baseline. The model used two risk groups and assortative mixing between groups. Using baseline parameters from the literature,24 we varied parameters quantifying HAART effects and partnership formation rates on susceptibility to and transmission of T. pallidum. We introduced HAART at 20 years and plotted syphilis prevalence without (left panel) and with (right panel) a threefold effect of HAART on susceptibility to T. pallidum, under different assumptions about the effect of HAART on partnership formation rates (for details and code, see https://github.com/dushoff/Syphilis_and_ARVs). Compared with the baseline of no effect (left panel, black line), the combined effect of increased susceptibility and behavioural change (right panel, coloured lines) is larger than the sum of the effects of behavioural change alone (left panel, coloured lines) and increased susceptibility alone (right panel, black line).

We numerically simulated the model using baseline parameters taken from the literature.24 We initialised each simulation with a small number of individuals who are infected and introduced HAART 20 years later. We explored effects on syphilis prevalence of HAART-induced changes in behaviour versus immunology. For behavioural change, we assumed that individuals on HAART adopt more risky sexual behaviours by increasing their partnership formation rates, which increases their ability to transmit T. pallidum. For immunological change, we assumed that individuals on HAART have a higher susceptibility to T. pallidum than individuals who are untreated. The simulation results show that either behavioural (figure 1, left panel, blue and red lines) or immunological (figure 1, right panel, black line) change alone can produce syphilis outbreaks with peak prevalence that is substantially higher than baseline. Strikingly, the peak prevalence of the syphilis outbreak produced by both behavioural and immunological changes (figure 1, right panel, blue and red lines) is larger than the sum of the peaks of outbreaks produced independently by either type of change (figure 1, left panel, blue and red lines; right panel, black line). Therefore, the immunological effects of HAART and HAART-induced behavioural change can in principle act synergistically to increase syphilis prevalence by amounts comparable with that observed in the ongoing outbreak.