Sustained effect of couples' HIV counselling and testing on risk reduction among Zambian HIV serodiscordant couples
- Kristin M Wall1,2,
- William Kilembe1,
- Bellington Vwalika1,3,
- Lisa B Haddad1,4,
- Shabir Lakhi1,3,
- Udodirim Onwubiko2,
- Naw Htee Khu1,
- Ilene Brill1,5,
- Roy Chavuma1,3,
- Cheswa Vwalika1,
- Lawrence Mwananyanda1,
- Elwyn Chomba1,6,
- Joseph Mulenga1,
- Amanda Tichacek1,
- Susan Allen1
- 1Rwanda Zambia HIV Research Group, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, School of Medicine and Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 2Department of Epidemiology, Rollins School of Public Health, Laney Graduate School, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 3Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (BV), Internal Medicine (SL) and Surgery (RC), School of Medicine, University of Zambia, Lusaka, Zambia
- 4Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Emory University, School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 5Department of Epidemiology, Ryals School of Public Health, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA
- 6Ministry of Community Development, Mother and Child Health, Lusaka, Zambia
- Correspondence to Dr Kristin M Wall, 1518 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA; kmwall{at}emory.edu
- Received 14 June 2016
- Revised 23 November 2016
- Accepted 21 December 2016
- Published Online First 12 January 2017
Abstract
Background We present temporal trends in self-reported and biological markers of unprotected sex and sex with concurrent partners in discordant couples receiving couples' voluntary HIV counselling and testing (CVCT).
Methods Heterosexual Zambian HIV-serodiscordant couples were enrolled into longitudinal follow-up in an open cohort (1994–2012). Multivariable Anderson-Gill models explored predictors of self-report and biological indicators of unprotected sex within (including sperm on a vaginal swab, incident pregnancy or incident linked HIV infection) and outside (including self-report, STI and unlinked HIV infection) the union. Measures of secular trends in baseline measures were also examined.
Results At enrolment of 3049 couples, men were 35 years old on average, women were 29 years, and couples had been together for an average of 7 years. M+F− couples reported an average of 16.6 unprotected sex acts in the 3 months prior to enrolment (pre-CVCT), dropping to 5.3 in the >0–3 month interval, and 2.0 in >6 month intervals (p-trend <0.001). Corresponding values for M−F+ couples were 22.4 unprotected sex acts in the 3 months prior enrolment, dropping to 5.2 in the >0–3 month interval, and 3.1 in >6 month intervals (p-trend <0.001). Significant reductions in self-report and biological markers of outside partners were also noted. Predictors of unprotected sex between study partners after CVCT included prevalent pregnancy (adjusted HR, aHR=1.6–1.9); HIV+ men being circumcised (aHR=1.2); and HIV− women reporting sex with outside partners (aHR=1.3), alcohol (aHR=1.2), injectable (aHR=1.4) or oral (aHR=1.4) contraception use. Fertility intentions were also predictive of unprotected sex (aHR=1.2–1.4). Secular trends indicated steady declines in reported outside partners and STIs.
Conclusion Reductions in self-reported unprotected sex after CVCT were substantial and sustained. Reinforced risk-reduction counselling in pregnant couples, couples desiring children and couples with HIV− women having outside partners or using alcohol or injectable or oral contraception are indicated.
