Sex Transm Infect
doi:10.1136/sextrans-2016-052950
Neisseria gonorrhoeae DNA bacterial load in men with symptomatic and asymptomatic gonococcal urethritis
- David Priest1,2,
- Jason J Ong1,2,
- Eric P F Chow1,2,
- Sepehr Tabrizi3,4,
- Sam Phillips3,4,
- Melanie Bissessor1,
- Christopher K Fairley1,2,
- Catriona S Bradshaw1,2,
- Tim R H Read1,2,
- Suzanne Garland3,4,
- Marcus Chen1,2
-
1Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, Carlton, Victoria, Australia
-
2Central Clinical School, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
-
3Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria, Australia
-
4Regional HPV Lab Net Reference laboratory, Department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, The Royal Women's Hospital, Parkville, Victoria, Australia
- Correspondence to
Dr Jason J Ong, University of Melbourne, 580 Swanston Street, Carlton, VIC 3053, Australia; jong{at}mshc.org.au
- Received 23 October 2016
- Revised 20 December 2016
- Accepted 11 January 2017
- Published Online First 1 February 2017
Abstract
Objective Previous studies have quantified bacterial loads of Neisseria gonorrhoeae in the pharynx and rectum of men but not the urethra. We quantified the bacterial load of N. gonorrhoeae in men with symptomatic and asymptomatic urethral gonorrhoea infections.
Methods Consecutive men diagnosed with urethral gonorrhoea by Aptima Combo 2 testing of urine at the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre
between March and July 2016 were eligible for the study: symptomatic men with purulent urethral discharge and asymptomatic
men with no urethral symptoms. The gonococcal bacterial load in both groups was measured by urethral swab using a standardised
collection method and real-time quantitative PCR targeting the opa gene.
Results Twenty men were recruited into the study: 16 had purulent urethral discharge and 4 had asymptomatic urethral gonorrhoea.
The median gonococcal bacterial load was significantly higher among symptomatic men (3.7×106 copies per swab, IQR 2.5×106–4.7×106) compared with asymptomatic men (2.0×105 copies per swab, IQR 2.7×104–4.5×105) (p=0.002).
Conclusions Gonococcal loads in men with urethral discharge were higher than loads seen with asymptomatic urethral gonorrhoea and loads
seen in asymptomatic pharyngeal and rectal gonorrhoea infections in previous studies.
Footnotes
-
DP and JJO are equal first authors.
-
Handling editor Jackie A Cassell
-
Contributors The study concept was conceived by MC and designed by DP, JJO, ST and MC. DP and JJO undertook sampling and data collection.
SG, ST and SP oversaw laboratory testing and analysis. All authors contributed to interpretation of the data, writing of the
manuscript and approval of the final version.
-
Funding JJO, EPFC and TRHR are supported by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council Early Career Fellowships
(No. 1104781, 1091226, 1091536 respectively).
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Ethics approval Alfred Health Human Research Ethics Committee, ethics approval number is (97/16). All patients provided written consent to
join the study.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
