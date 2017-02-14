Screening for asymptomatic neurosyphilis in HIV patients after treatment of early syphilis: an observational study

Results Of 133 eligible patients, all were men who have sex with men. Of these, 64 consented to LP. Full CSF results were available for 59 patients. Inclusion criteria were serum RPR (21/59), CD4 count (22/59) and combined RPR and CD4 (16/59). The LP patients were white British (82%), median age 40. Syphilis stages were primary (17%) secondary (43%) and early latent (41%). Syphilis was treated with BPG (47/59), doxycycline 100 mg two times per day for 14 days (10/59) and for 21 days (1/59). Azithromycin 500 mg one time per day for 10 days was given to 1/59. At the time of LP, 100% of patients had achieved serological cure, and 66% were taking antiretroviral treatment. Only 1/59 was diagnosed with ANS. The CSF showed: RPR non-reactive (59/59); TPPA non-reactive in 54/59; WBC ≤5/μL in 51/59.