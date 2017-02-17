Article Text
Partner notification: harmonising the old with the new
In ‘27 years of uninterrupted contact tracing. The ‘Tyneside Scheme’’, Wigfield1 describes the first co-ordinated regional partner notification (PN) programme in the UK. Set up in 1943 to control gonorrhoea and syphilis, the approach provides a blueprint for good practice that is still pertinent today: a specialist team of contact—tracers supporting both patient and provider referral; diligent record keeping; co-operation …
