Article Text
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Microbiological techniques
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
Microbiological detection of the causative agents of STI underpins the clinical diagnosis and supports the provision of surveillance information for use in public health control. The range of microbiological techniques available has increased significantly over the last 10 decades, particularly in recent years, with a concomitant improvement in the sensitivity, specificity and usefulness of the tests. The evolution spans from detection of the host …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/