Article Text
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Then and now: a vignette
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
The first issue of the British Journal of Venereal Diseases appeared in January 1925. It declared its aims and ideals, Colonel Harrison described the new clinic system, there were articles on the use of bismuth in the treatment of syphilis and even on the use of diathermy to treat gonorrhoea!
An introduction was written by Sir Humphry Rolleston, President of the Royal …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/