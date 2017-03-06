You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Then and now: a vignette
  1. J S Bingham
  1. Correspondence to Dr J S Bingham, UK; james_bingham{at}outlook.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053019

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The first issue of the British Journal of Venereal Diseases appeared in January 1925. It declared its aims and ideals, Colonel Harrison described the new clinic system, there were articles on the use of bismuth in the treatment of syphilis and even on the use of diathermy to treat gonorrhoea!

An introduction was written by Sir Humphry Rolleston, President of the Royal …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/