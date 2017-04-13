You are here

HIV videos on YouTube: helpful or harmful?
  1. Yeimer Ortiz-Martinez1,2,
  2. Wael Ali-Salloum2,
  3. Fernando González-Ferreira2,
  4. Joel Molinas-Argüello2
  1. 1Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Sucre, Sincelejo, Sucre, Colombia
  2. 2Latin American Collaborative Network of Medical Research
  1. Correspondence to Dr Yeimer Ortiz-Martinez, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Sucre, Sincelejo, Sucre, Colombia 132512; yeimer10{at}hotmail.com, yeimer10{at}hotmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053197

Social media is an often-used source of information regarding HIV/AIDS.1 YouTube is the most popular video sharing site on the internet, which allows users to share unregulated medical information. Given the popularity and the potential to influence the general public behaviour of this website, the spread misleading content could be dangerous.2 However, to date, the content of HIV-related videos on YouTube has not been analysed. The purpose of this descriptive study was to address this need by conducting …

