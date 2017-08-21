Cross-sectional study to evaluate Trichomonas vaginalis positivity in women tested for Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis, attending genitourinary medicine and primary care clinics in Bristol, South West England

Background

Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common non-viral STI worldwide with an estimated 276 million new cases annually.1 In the USA, 3.15% of women of reproductive age are estimated to be infected, corresponding to 2.31 million prevalent infections.2–4 T. vaginalis infection is associated with female gender, non-Hispanic black race/ethnicity, older age, a greater number of lifetime sex partners, lower educational level and poverty.2–4

T. vaginalis infection is associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes including premature rupture of membranes, preterm labour and low birth weight.2 ,5 There is increasing recognition that T. vaginalis increases the likelihood of HIV acquisition, HIV shedding and onward transmission.2 ,6–9 This interaction with HIV could increase the cost-effectiveness of T. vaginalis testing in areas or populations with moderate to high HIV incidence.2 ,10 ,11

Highly sensitive nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) for T. vaginalis, approved by the FDA, are available in Europe and the USA.2 ,12 ,13

Data from Public Health England in 2015 showed 6396 new diagnoses of T. vaginalis compared with >200 000 chlamydia diagnoses.14 The Natsal-3 study estimated the British general population T. vaginalis positivity as 0.3%.15

At the start of this study, routine clinical practice in the UK was to test symptomatic women attending genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinics for T. vaginalis infection, using culture and wet mount microscopy. In 2014, updated BASHH guidelines recommended T. vaginalis NAAT testing in GUM for symptomatic women, where resources allow;16 however, availability remains limited.

One such NAAT, the Aptima T. vaginalis transcription-mediated amplification test (Aptima TV; Hologic, San Diego, USA), has shown acceptable performance characteristics in the UK and USA.12 ,17 ,18 It is not known which other patient groups could benefit from T. vaginalis testing using NAAT or whether testing would be considered good value for money.

In this study, we evaluate the positivity of T. vaginalis in symptomatic and asymptomatic women undergoing testing for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae in GUM and primary care. We compare the new test with existing testing practice and validate self-collected vaginal swabs.

Finally, we consider the economic implications in each clinical setting of changing testing protocol, to inform how best to implement T. vaginalis NAAT nationally.