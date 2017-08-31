You are here

Acute hepatitis A infection after hepatitis A immunity in a HIV-positive individual
  1. Ming Jie Lee1,
  2. Sam Douthwaite2,
  3. Ranjababu Kulasegaram1
  1. 1Department of Harrison Wing, Guy's and St Thomas Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
  2. 2Department of Virology, Guy's and St Thomas Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Ming Jie Lee, Department of Harrison Wing, Guy's and St Thomas Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK; minglee{at}doctors.org.uk

Abstract

Hepatitis A is a self-limiting infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV), transmitted predominantly by the faecal–oral route including some sexual practices. Outbreaks are commonly reported in the men who have sex with men (population. Previous exposure is thought to provide life-long immunity against subsequent infections with the development of an HAV IgG response. This paper reports a case of acute Hepatitis A infection, despite evidence of a previously positive Hepatitis A IgG results in an HIV-positive individual.

  • hepatitis a
  • vaccination
  • HIV

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053246

Footnotes

  • Contributors All the authors equally contributed to the manuscript draft.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Obtained.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

