You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Acceptability and ease of use of mailed HPV self-collection among infrequently screened women in North Carolina

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Behaviour
Original Article
Acceptability and ease of use of mailed HPV self-collection among infrequently screened women in North Carolina
  1. Chelsea Anderson1,
  2. Lindsay Breithaupt1,
  3. Andrea Des Marais1,
  4. Charlotte Rastas2,
  5. Alice Richman3,
  6. Lynn Barclay4,
  7. Noel T Brewer1,5,
  8. Jennifer S Smith1,5
  1. 1Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
  2. 2School of Medicine, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
  3. 3College of Health and Human Performance, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina, USA
  4. 4American Sexual Health Association, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
  5. 5University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Jennifer S Smith, Department of Epidemiology, 2103 McGavran-Greenberg, Department of Epidemiology, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Campus Box 7435, Chapel Hill, NC 27599, USA; jennifers{at}unc.edu

Abstract

Objectives Self-collection of cervico-vaginal samples for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing has the potential to make cervical cancer screening more accessible to underscreened women. We evaluated the acceptability and ease of use of home-based HPV self-collection within a diverse population of low-income, infrequently screened women.

Methods Participants were low-income women from North Carolina who had not received Pap testing in 4 or more years. Eligible women received a self-collection kit containing instructions and a brush for home-based sample collection. A total of 227 women returned a self-collected sample by mail and completed a questionnaire to assess their experiences with HPV self-collection. We described acceptability measures and used logistic regression to identify predictors of overall positive thoughts about the self-collection experience.

Results Nearly all women were willing to perform HPV self-collection again (98%) and were comfortable receiving the self-collection kit in the mail (99%). Overall, 81% of participants reported positive thoughts about home-based self-collection. Women with at least some college education and those who were divorced, separated or widowed were more likely to report overall positive thoughts. Aspects of self-collection that participants most commonly reported liking included convenience (53%), ease of use (32%) and privacy (23%). The most frequently reported difficulties included uncertainty that the self-collection was done correctly (16%) and difficulty inserting the self-collection brush (16%).

Conclusions Home-based self-collection for HPV was a highly acceptable screening method among low-income, underscreened women and holds the promise to increase access to cervical cancer screening in this high-risk population.

  • cervical neoplasia
  • HPV
  • screening
  • Uterine cervical neoplasms
  • early detection of cancer
  • papillomavirus infections
  • United States
  • female
  • humans

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053235

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Handling editor Jackie A Cassell.

  • Competing interests JSS has received research supplies, grants and consultancies from Hologic, Becton Dickinson, Rovers Medical Devices, and Trovagene over the past 5 years.

  • Ethics approval University of North Carolina Institutional Review Board (IRB no. 08-2099).

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.