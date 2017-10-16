Clinical round-up

Dark chocolate is good for you

Chocolate supplementation has been shown to be of benefit to endothelial function and vasodilation in HIV-negative individuals. Teixeira et al1 aimed to evaluate the impact of chocolate consumption on arterial elasticity in HIV-positive patients. They conducted a double-blinded crossover trial of 110 HIV-positive patients with stable infection (viral load <500 copies/mL and on antiretroviral (ARV) therapy for at least 6 months). The mean duration of ARVs was 12.9 years. Participants were randomised to receive 15 days of a dark chocolate containing dietary supplement, followed by a 15-day washout period and a further 15 days of placebo, or the reverse. Arterial elasticity, body composition, lipids, CRP and thiobarbituric acid reactive substances were measured. Significant alterations were seen in arterial elasticity (as measured by the large artery elasticity index) (p=0.049), and the mean HDL-c concentration after dark chocolate was higher (p=0.045).