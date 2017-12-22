BASHH HIV and Blood Borne Virus Specialist Interest Group

The HIV and Blood Borne Virus (BBV) Specialist Interest Group (SIG) has a remit to promote best clinical practice within the area of HIV/BBV (hepatitis B and C), to review evidence-based guidelines, to provide education, to fundraise and to comment on external consultations in this area on behalf of BASHH. Its 24 members are made up of consultants from across the country, as well as nursing and pharmacist members, staff and associate specialist doctors, community representation, and two specialist doctors in training. Our membership was recently reviewed to widen participation. We do not meet face to face, and the majority of our work is done via email.

In the past year the SIG has commented on a number of consultations on behalf of BASHH. We formulated a response to the government consultation on the stance of the Department for International Development on HIV and AIDS. We responded to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Quality Standard ‘HIV testing: encouraging uptake’, and also to …