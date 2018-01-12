Social determinants of community-level human papillomavirus vaccination coverage in a school-based vaccination programme

Results We found that in local authorities where there are more high-income families, the vaccination rate is lower than in local authorities with more low-income families. Local authorities with a higher percentage of whites, compared with non-whites, had higher HPV vaccination rates. Additionally, local authorities with more non-migrants had higher rates of vaccination. Local authorities with more education deprivation had higher rates of vaccination. Local authorities’ higher proportions of high-status occupations had worse vaccination coverage. In bivariate analyses across all the socioeconomic indicators, a 1 SD change in the indicators was associated with about a 2.25 percentage point decrease (for income, education and occupation) or increase (for race and migrant composition) in HPV dose coverage in the local authority. In multivariable analyses, only race remained as a significant predictor of HPV coverage at the local authority level.