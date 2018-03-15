You are here

  • Economic burden of HIV and TB/HIV coinfection in a middle-income country: a costing analysis alongside a pragmatic clinical trial in Brazil

Economic burden of HIV and TB/HIV coinfection in a middle-income country: a costing analysis alongside a pragmatic clinical trial in Brazil
  1. Noemia Teixeira de Siqueira-Filha1,
  2. Maria de Fatima Militao de Albuquerque2,
  3. Laura Cunha Rodrigues1,
  4. Rosa Legood1,
  5. Andreia Costa Santos1
  1. 1Global Health and Development, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), London, UK
  2. 2Centro de Pesquisa Aggeu Magalhaes, Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (FIOCRUZ-PE), Recife, Brazil
  1. Correspondence to Dr Noemia Teixeira de Siqueira-Filha, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), London WC1H 9SH, UK; noemia.teixeira-filha{at}lshtm.ac.uk

Abstract

Objective The objective of this study was to measure the costs of people living with HIV (PLHIV) as well as active tuberculosis (TB/HIV), latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI/HIV) or without TB (HIV/AIDS).

Methods We analysed the costs through the entire pathway of care during the prediagnosis and treatment periods from the Brazilian public health system perspective. We applied a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches to capture and estimate direct medical and non-medical costs. We measured the mean cost per patient per type of care (inpatient, outpatient and emergency care) and disease category (HIV/AIDS, HIV/AIDS death, TB/HIV, TB/HIV death and LTBI/HIV).

Results Between March 2014 and March 2016 we recruited 239 PLHIV. During the follow-up 26 patients were diagnosed and treated for TB and 5 received chemoprophylaxis for LTBI. During the prediagnosis and treatment period, the mean total costs for HIV or AIDS and AIDS death categories were US$1558 and US$2828, respectively. The mean total costs for TB/HIV and TB/HIV death categories were US$5289.0 and US$8281, respectively. The mean total cost for the LTBI/HIV category was US$882.

Conclusions Patients with TB/HIV impose a higher economic burden on the health system than HIV/AIDS and LTBI/HIV. Patients with LTBI/HIV were the lowest cost group among all disease categories, indicating that preventive TB treatment can avoid the further costs treating active TB.

Trial registration number RBR-22t943, Results.

  • aids
  • economic analysis
  • tuberculosis

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053277

