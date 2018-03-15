The dawn of novel STI prevention methods: modelling potential unintended effects of changes in cervical cancer screening guidelines on trichomoniasis

Trichomonas vaginalis (trichomoniasis (TV)) is a parasite of the urogenital area.1 TV is not a notifiable infection in most countries and, as the majority of infections remain asymptomatic, there is lack of epidemiological data for the infection. In the USA and the UK, screening of TV among asymptomatic individuals in the general population is not recommended by the guidelines.2 3 In Australia, opportunistic testing for asymptomatic TV is done during cervical screening appointments using Pap smear test and wet mount microscopy, which has a sensitivity around 50–60% for TV detection. New guidelines were introduced in 2017 to replace cytology-based testing with PCR testing for high-risk human papillomavirus (HR-HPV) infection, such that cervical cytology is only conducted for those who test positive for HR-HPV.4

Hui et al5 have used mathematical modelling to estimate potential indirect effects of the cervical screening guideline changes on TV prevalence in Australia. In the study, a deterministic compartmental model of TV transmission among heterosexual population was calibrated to low-level (0.4%) TV prevalence reflecting urban Australian population and assuming a steady age-specific cytology-based cervical cancer screening rate among …