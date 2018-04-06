Acceptability and effectiveness of using mobile applications to promote HIV and other STI testing among men who have sex with men in Barcelona, Spain

Introduction

Early diagnosis of HIV infection allows patients to undergo timely antiretroviral therapy, decreasing HIV transmission, and improving morbidity and mortality rates,1 2 with a strong impact on the incidence of HIV infection at the community level.3 However, late diagnosis of HIV infection is estimated to occur in 47% of patients in the European Union (EU), and as many as 17% of infected individuals are unaware of their serological status.4 In 2015, late diagnosis of HIV accounted for 46.5% and 39% of cases in Spain and Barcelona, respectively.5 6

Since 2005, the principal cause of HIV transmission in the EU has been sexual relations among men who have sex with other men (MSM). In 2015, 42% of new HIV cases occurred in MSM, the only group that showed an increase.7 During the same year in Spain, 53.6% of new HIV cases were attributed to MSM,5 and this proportion was even greater in large cities such as Barcelona (72.6%).6

HIV diagnostic testing outside the typical healthcare circuit is a valuable strategy for reducing HIV diagnosis delay in high-risk groups such as MSM.8 Since 2009, a rapid HIV test has been offered by pharmacies in Catalonia, with 9344 tests conducted by 2014 (of which 1.0% were positive). In 2014, community centres in Catalonia conducted 10 868 HIV tests with a 2.0% incidence of new cases. Moreover, the Barcelona’s Public Health Agency (ASPB) has a programme that offers rapid HIV and syphilis tests in gay saunas for the MSM collective, performing 463 tests between 2012 and 2013, with an annual incidence of 4.7% and 6.1% per year, respectively.9

The MSM population has pioneered the use of social networks and the internet to search for information about sexual health, arranging dates and sexual encounters, and looking up pornography.10 In addition, smartphone use has boosted the development of applications (apps) intended for sex encounters. Most of these apps use the global positioning system (GPS) to provide information about the geographical proximity of users, thereby facilitating personal encounters. The MSM users of these apps have a high prevalence of risky sexual practices, and accordingly a high incidence of STIs.11–17

Some studies have shown that most users of these apps are willing to participate in prevention measures advertised by the apps18 19; thus, these apps provide an opportunity to implement prevention strategies and promote sexual health.11 20–22

The objective of this study was to evaluate the feasibility, response, acceptance and effectiveness of a pilot programme offering rapid HIV and other STI tests to MSM who use apps for sex encounters in the city of Barcelona. Furthermore, this study allowed us to describe the epidemiological characteristics of the contacted users.