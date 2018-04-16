Shigellosis outbreak among MSM living with HIV: a case–control study in Taiwan, 2015–2016

Abstract

Objectives Outbreaks of shigellosis among men who have sex with men (MSM) have been reported since the late 1990s. HIV infection is an important risk factor. Since 2014, the global shigellosis epidemic has intensified. Whether chemsex (the use of crystal methamphetamine, γ-hydroxybutyrate or mephedrone to enhance sex) is a new risk factor has not been previously examined.

Methods We conducted a population-based, case–control study in Taiwan. Acute shigellosis cases diagnosed during the 2015 outbreak among MSM living with HIV were compared with those without shigellosis. CD4+ counts, plasma viral load (pVL), gonorrhoea, syphilis and amoebiasis records were obtained from the Notifiable Disease Surveillance System database. We invited cases/controls to provide information on illicit drug use and sexual behaviours, using a structured questionnaire.

Results Seventy-five shigellosis cases were compared with 225 controls. High pVL (>100 000 copies/mL; adjusted OR (aOR): 4.9, 95% CI 1.4 to 16.9), gonorrhoea (aOR: 29.4, 95% CI 2.3 to 340.2) and syphilis (aOR: 4.3, 95% CI 1.6 to 11.6) were independent risk factors of shigellosis. Twenty shigellosis cases and 59 controls completed the questionnaire. Oral-to-anal sex (aOR: 15.5, 95% CI 3.6 to 66.7), chemsex (aOR: 5.6, 95% CI 1.4 to 22.7) and poppers use (aOR: 10.9, 95% CI 1.9 to 64.2) within 12 months were independent behavioural risk factors of shigellosis.