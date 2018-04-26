Changes in recreational drug use, drug use associated with chemsex, and HIV-related behaviours, among HIV-negative men who have sex with men in London and Brighton, 2013–2016

In this paper, we use cross-sectional questionnaire data from two studies that recruited HIV-negative or HIV-undiagnosed MSM from sexual health clinics in England, the Attitudes to and Understanding Risk of Acquisition of HIV (AURAH) study (June 2013 to September 2014), 22 and the AURAH2 (Attitudes to and Understanding Risk of Acquisition of HIV over Time) study (November 2014 to April 2016). 23 We assess the prevalence and use of polydrugs, drugs associated with chemsex and specific drug use, and HIV-related behaviours, among the AURAH study participants 5 and compare it with a different set of participants from the AURAH2 study at a different time period.

The use of recreational drugs by gay and bisexual men who have sex with men (MSM) in the UK is significantly higher than in the male population in general. 1 Along with alcohol and tobacco use, 2 recreational drug use and its complex relationship with sexual risk behaviour 3–5 and the potential to facilitate HIV 6 7 and STI transmission 8 9 may have a broader impact on the health and well-being of gay men. 10 11 The emerging phenomenon of chemsex (defined in the UK as the use of mephedrone, crystal methamphetamine and γ-hydroxybutyric/γ-butryolactone (GHB/GBL) to enable, enhance and prolong sexual interactions 12 ) is described predominantly within the MSM community, and, although chemsex drug use is not always problematic, 13 issues relating to it have received increasing academic 12 14 and clinical 15–17 attention. The interest is mainly driven by the strong associations with high-risk sexual behaviour 5 17 and other potential harms such as overdose and death. 18 Data from some sexual health clinics suggest there has been a rapid rise in chemsex drug use by MSM attending STI clinics within the last few years, 9 19 both in and out of major conurbations, 20 and chemsex has become a considerable public health concern. Public Health England’s 2015/2016 action plan to promote the health and well-being of MSM 2 and the UK government 2017 Drug Strategy 21 both target chemsex and aim to reduce it; however, current evidence on prevalence of chemsex drug use is limited, as is the impact chemsex drug use may have on sexual behaviour.

An additional analysis was undertaken to assess the association of drug use measures with HIV-related behaviours among a restricted sample of AURAH2 MSM that reported anal (or vaginal) sex in the past 3 months to specifically compare those having condom protected sex with those having CLS and the associations with polydrug use and drugs associated with chemsex. The multivariable models were adjusted for (1) the sociodemographic factors outlined above and (2) sociodemographic factors plus higher risk drinking (WHO AUDIT-C (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test-C) score ≥6) and depressive symptoms PHQ-9 (Patient Health Questionnaire-9) total score ≥10).

Prevalence of polydrug use, drug use associated with chemsex and specific drug use between the AURAH and AURAH2 study were assessed, with and without adjustment for sociodemographic factors, and results are shown as unadjusted and adjusted prevalence ratios (aPRs). Prevalence of HIV-related behaviours between the two studies (time periods) was then compared with and without adjustment for the same factors. All the multivariable models were adjusted for sociodemographic factors: age (as a continuous variable), ethnicity (born/not born in the UK and white/non-white ethnicity), education (educated to university level or not), sexual identity (gay or bisexual/other) and relationship status (ongoing relationship or not), to produce aPRs using modified Poisson regression analysis. 24 All analysis was conducted in Stata statistical software V.13. 25 These models were applied to subjects with no missing values for all the variables included in the model. In sensitivity analyses, we treated missing values as separate categories and applied the models to all subjects in the study.

Ten measures of HIV-related behaviours and related activities were derived from the questionnaire. Four measures of condomless sex (CLS) in the past 3 months were defined as (1) CLS with one or more partners, (2) CLS with two or more partners, (3) CLS with partners of unknown or HIV-positive partners (excluding long-term HIV-positive partners with whom they thought the risks of catching HIV were low because their partner was on antiretroviral therapy) and (4) receptive CLS with an HIV unknown status partner. Six additional measures related to sexual behaviour: (5) diagnosis with a bacterial STI in the past year (gonorrhoea, chlamydia, syphilis and/or lymphogranuloma venereum), (6) more than 11 sexual partners (past year), (7) group sex (in the past 3 months), (8) post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) use (past year), (9) pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use (past year) and (10) recent HIV test (past 6 months). CLS refers to anal sex and, for MSM who self-reported their sexuality as bisexual, vaginal sex.

Two measures of recreational drug use were defined: (1) polydrug use, use of three or more recreational drugs at any time in the past 3 months; (2) drugs associated with chemsex, use of one or more of mephedrone, crystal meth or GHB/GBL in the past 3 months. It should be noted that the questionnaire did not ask about drug use during sex specifically.

The AURAH2 study is a prospective cohort study that recruited HIV-negative or undiagnosed MSM from three of the same sexual health clinics (two in London, one in Brighton) 23 that participated in the AURAH study. The AURAH2 study used the same paper questionnaire as the AURAH study to collect baseline data, in clinic, during the recruitment period from November 2014 to April 2016. Participants then completed subsequent 4-monthly and annual online questionnaires on HIV status, health and lifestyle factors (including recreational drug use and chemsex) and recent sexual behaviour. Online follow-up of participants continued for 3 years until March 2018 and did not necessitate a clinic visit. Methodological details for both studies, including response rates, have been published elsewhere. 22 23

Table 3 shows the associations of polydrug use and drug use associated with chemsex, with HIV-related behaviour measures among the subgroup of MSM who reported anal (or vaginal) sex within the past 3 months (n=949) in the AURAH2 study. Similar to the AURAH study results, 5 in AURAH2, polydrug and drug use associated with chemsex use remained strongly associated with all measures of HIV-related behaviours, with the exception of receptive CLS with unknown status partner, in (1) unadjusted, (2) adjusted for study, age, ethnicity, sexual identity, university education and ongoing relationship status, and (3) adjusted for study, sociodemographic factors plus additional, higher-risk drinking and depressive symptoms.

The largest differences among the measures of HIV-related behaviours between the AURAH and AURAH2 study was in PEP use (past year), which had increased by over 40% (aPR 1.50, 95% CI 1.21 to 1.88), and the number of self-reported bacterial STI diagnoses (past year), which had increased by a quarter (aPR 1.24, 95% CI 1.08 to 1.43). There was also an increase in the proportion of men who had recently tested for HIV in the AURAH2 study, which remained significant after adjustment for study and sociodemographic factors (aPR 1.14, 95% CI 1.07 to 1.21).

The most prominent increases in the use of specific drugs were seen in drugs associated with chemsex; mephedrone use had increased by about a third (aPR 1.32, 95% CI 1.10 to 1.57), GHB/GBL by nearly half (aPR 1.47, 95% CI 1.15 to 1.87) and methamphetamine use had increased by nearly half (aPR 1.42, 95% CI 1.01 to 2.01). In fact, use of nearly all types of specific drugs had increased in the AURAH2 study with the exception of ketamine, which had decreased (aPR 0.54, 95% CI 0.38 to 0.78), while cannabis and ’other drugs' (heroin, crack cocaine, opium, morphine, khat, codeine, acid) remained at roughly the same prevalence. The proportion of MSM who reported use of drugs associated with chemsex, while still a minority, had increased from the AURAH to AURAH2 study for all three drugs commonly associated with chemsex: mephedrone from 20.9% to 28.8%, GHB/GBL from 13.1% to 19.8% and methamphetamine 6.6% to 9.8% (see figure 1) .

Overall, a greater proportion of MSM in the AURAH2 study reported use of one or more recreational drug(s) in the past 3 months (AURAH 57.4%, AURAH2 60.4%). Figure 1 shows the proportion of MSM reporting polydrug use, the use of drugs associated with chemsex, and specific, individual drugs used in the AURAH and AURAH2 study. There was an increase in polydrug use from the AURAH to AURAH2 study (PR 1.19, 95% CI 1.04 to 1.37, P=0.01); however, after adjustment for sociodemographic factors, the increase did not persist (aPR 1.16, 95% CI 0.99 to 1.37, P=0.07). The use of drugs associated with chemsex had significantly increased by about a third from AURAH to AURAH2, and this increase remained significant after adjustment for sociodemographic factors (aPR 1.30, 95% CI 1.11 to 1.53, P=0.002) (see figure 1 ).

In 2013/2014, 1484 MSM participated in the AURAH study. The response rate was 60.0%. 22 Of these, 991 MSM attended the same three clinics that took part in the AURAH2 study. There were 1031 individuals who participated in the AURAH2 study with a response rate of 51.2%. In total, 136 individuals participated in both the AURAH and AURAH2 studies and were excluded from the AURAH2 sample for this analysis. Table 1 compares the characteristics of the 991 MSM in the AURAH study with the 1031 MSM who participated in the AURAH2 study. The participant characteristics in both studies were similar: the large majority were white (AURAH 81.0%, AURAH2 80.5%), self-identified as gay (AURAH 89.9%, AURAH2 92.7%), financially stable (always having money to cover basic needs; AURAH 74.4%, AURAH2 76.6%), educated to university degree level (AURAH 71.3%, AURAH2 74.6%) and employed (AURAH 80.2%, AURAH2 82.6%) ( table 1 ). The main significant difference between the two studies was the higher proportion of younger MSM (<25 years) in the AURAH2 study (AURAH 14.8%, AURAH2 24.5%).

Discussion

We observed substantial increases over the 3-year period from the AURAH to AURAH2 study in the use of drugs associated with chemsex and specific drug use, as well as increases in some measures of HIV-related behaviours, including condomless sex, PEP, - and HIV testing . The most notable increase was the prevalence of drugs associated with chemsex (AURAH: 24.2% vs AURAH2: 32.3%), driven by the considerable individual increases in mephedrone, methamphetamine and GHB/GBL. Certain measures of HIV-related behaviours had also increased, including CLS with one or more partners, which may partly explain the increase in self-reported bacterial STI diagnosis from the AURAH to AURAH2 study (30.5% vs 3%). Encouragingly, there was also an increase in the number of MSM who reported an HIV test in the past 6 months (63.8% vs 73.4%), in line with increasing ever and repeat HIV testing in MSM in the UK over the same time period.26

To our knowledge, the AURAH and AURAH2 studies are the largest studies within the UK to have investigated prevalence of recreational drug use and HIV-related behaviours among HIV-negative MSM attending sexual health clinics. The prevalence of recreational and specific drug use in our results from the AURAH study is similar to that reported by other high-income countries from the same calendar years,27 28 however the AURAH2 study results provide a more recent estimate. In Australia, baseline analysis on the first entirely online cohort study of MSM (Following Lives Undergoing Change (Flux) study) (n=2250) recruited in 2014/2015, found that over half (50.5%) had reported use of any illicit drug in the previous 6 months, and over a quarter (28%) had used party drugs (E, speed, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, GHB, ketamine, LSD) in the previous 6 months.27 Trends in drug use among Australian gay men are also monitored in routinely conducted behavioural surveillance surveys, ‘the Gay Community Periodic Surveys’, which suggest little change in recent years.29 A similar- prevalence (55.7%) was reported among HIV-negative MSM in the USA by the National HIV Behavioural Surveillance survey conducted in the same year as the AURAH and Flux studies (2014),28 and this has steadily increased among MSM (regardless of HIV status) from 43% in 2004/200530 to 49% in 2011,31 to 55.7%28 in 2014. As demonstrated by the changes in prevalence and patterns of drug use and associated behaviours over time in our results, the monitoring of recreational drug use in MSM is vital if service providers, including sexual health, HIV and drug use services, are to anticipate and plan for the needs of their clients, whilst a better understanding of factors that may facilitate the use of drugs within a sexual setting, such as geospatial networking apps,32 is needed. Furthermore, longitudinal monitoring could help identify trends that may be hidden when examining prevalences in cross-sectional surveys.

A recent steep decline in HIV diagnoses has been reported in two of the London clinics from which the AURAH and AURAH2 studies recruited,26 despite an increase in HIV testing. The decline in HIV incidence has been attributed to a combination of prevention interventions, particularly testing followed by rapid initiation of HIV treatment, and the use of PrEP (despite not being freely available).26 Self-reported PrEP use was relatively low in in both AURAH (3.8%) and AURAH2 (5.5%), although it is likely to have increased since the collection of the AURAH2 baseline. In the USA, where PrEP has been available since 2012, HIV-negative MSM substance users were identified as a high-risk trajectory group that would benefit from access to PrEP,33 and our results indicate that this is similar in the UK. While the effect of wider access to PrEP on sexual behaviour and recreational drug use is yet unknown, our results show an increasing trend in certain measures of HIV-related behaviours and polydrug and recreational drug use in a context where PrEP is not freely available.

MSM who use recreational drugs, particularly in the context of chemsex, may not see themselves as ‘typical’ drug misusers or consider the use of chemsex drugs to be problematic and are therefore unlikely to access traditional drug services.32 Equally, these services may not be trained to deal with the specific needs of this population.15 The large numbers of MSM reporting polydrug use and drugs associated with chemsex in the AURAH and AURAH2 studies, along with the high proportions of PEP use, STI infection and clinically significant depression and anxiety symptoms, highlight the complex needs of this population and support the view that sexual health services need to provide holistic clinical assessment and care, including drug services, to improve health and well-being in an acceptable environment for MSM.16 17