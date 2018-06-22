Factors associated with anal cancer screening follow-up by high-resolution anoscopy

Results The sample was 80% white, with a median age of 48 (non-normal distribution, IQR 15). All patients were assigned male sex at birth and none identified as transgender. Fifty patients (32%) followed up with a HRA appointment within 6 months of previous HRA detection of anal high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (HSIL). Among patients, 112 (72%) were HIV infected, 56 (36%) had a syphilis diagnosis during the study period, 89 (57.4%) had initiated Hepatitis A or B vaccination series, 70 (45.2%) accessed case management services and 19 (12.3%) utilised pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). In bivariate analysis, patients who underwent recommended follow-up HRA within 6 months of HSIL diagnosis were less likely to report: case management utilisation (p=0.023), initiation of Hepatitis A or B vaccination (p=0.047), HIV diagnosis (p<0.001) and syphilis diagnosis (p=0.001), but were more likely to use HIV PrEP (p<0.001). In binomial logistic regression modelling after adjusting for age and race/ethnicity, patients who had follow-up with HRA within a recommended period of 6 months after HSIL diagnosis were less likely to have initiated Hepatitis A or B vaccination (adjusted OR 0.43, 95% CI 0.20 to 0.94), more likely to use PrEP (adjusted OR 4.47, 95% CI 1.30 to 15.49) and less likely to have a syphilis diagnosis (adjusted OR 0.34, 95% CI 0.14 to 0.86).